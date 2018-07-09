हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam sets the temperature rising with her latest bikini photoshoot

The picture is clicked by ace photographer Dimitris Skordas at the beautiful Greece beach.

Elli AvrRam sets the temperature rising with her latest bikini photoshoot
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Swedish beauty Elli AvrRam enjoys a solid fan army on social media and often shares her latest picture and videos on the same. She recently took to Instagram and shared a post from her photoshoot.

We must say, Elli has upped the oomph factor in this bikini photoshoot. She looks drop dead gorgeous and the picture has already garnered 147,426 likes as of now. She wrote in the caption: “My Sunday vibes. Tell me what’s yours?”

Check out the photo:

The picture is clicked by ace photographer Dimitris Skordas at the beautiful Greece beach.

Well, the Swedish-Greek beauty was recently seen in a music video titled 'Nachdi Firaangi' which has been sung by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor. It has already garnered over 11,120,081 views on YouTube.

She made her foray into Hindi films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host turned actor Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

The beautiful actress also participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 7 and became a household name.

 

Tags:
Elli AvrRambikini picElli AvrRam bikini picBollywoodelli photos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close