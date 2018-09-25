हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam sizzles in a coral saree, shares pic

Elli donned a desi avatar and nailed it! 

New Delhi: The stunning Swedish beauty Elli AvrRam recently took to her social media handle and shared a gorgeous picture. She looked breathtaking in a coral saree with a shimmering golden blouse.

Elli donned a desi avatar and nailed it! She captioned it as: “Once upon a time?”



View this post on Instagram


Once upon a time

A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram) on

Well, the Swedish-Greek beauty was recently seen in a music video titled 'Nachdi Firaangi' which has been sung by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor. It has already garnered over 12,135,598 views on YouTube.

She made her foray into Hindi films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host turned actor Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

The beautiful actress also participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 7 and became a household name.

 

