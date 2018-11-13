हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eminent Odia singer Chitta Jena dies at 76

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha's music circle has suffered an irreparable loss with the passing away of the veteran singer.

Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia singer Chitta Jena passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Cuttack following a brief illness. He was 76. Jena, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last few days, breathed his last in the early hours on Tuesday, family sources said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of Jena and described him as a great singer. "His melodious and evergreen songs will immortalise him," Patnaik said. He also conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha's music circle has suffered an irreparable loss with the passing away of the veteran singer.

His demise was condoled by a host of other distinguished persons, including BJP state unit president Basant Panda and BJP legislature party leader Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo.

Members of the Odia film fraternity also mourned the death of the veteran singer. Several artistes and eminent personalities of the Odia film industry visited Jena's residence in Cuttack and paid tributes to the departed soul.

Known for his versatility and talent, Jena had made his debut as a playback singer in the movie Mana Akasha in 1974.

He was honoured with the prestigious Prafulla Kar Samman for his outstanding achievement in the field of music.

Jena had lent his voice to many popular songs, including Mo Priya Tharu Kiye Adhika Sundara, Rupa Heithiba Labanyabati', Udi Gale Gendalia and Ki Sundara Aaha Ki Aananda Maya.

Renowned singer and music director Prafulla Kar said the demise of Jena was a big loss for the Odia film industry.

Noted Odia actor Mihir Das said the passing away of Jena has created a vacuum in music world but his memories will remain forever. 

 

