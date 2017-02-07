Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling won't be performing at Oscars

Los Angeles: With "La La Land" getting 14 nominations at the Oscars including that for best original song it was expected that Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will be performing at the awards, but the stars won't take the stage as performers.

Both "City of Stars" and "Audition" from the movie are up for the award and there is no word yet if the songs will be performed at all, reported E! online.

The two tunes - both composed and written by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - are vying for the the coveted gold statuette against Lin-Manuel Miranda's "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, Troll's "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster and "The Empty Chair" by J. Ralph and Sting from "Jim: The James Foley Story."

The Oscars will be handed out during a live telecast on ABC on February 26.