Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi joins the cast of 'The Bard Of Blood'

Emraan Hashmi joins the cast of &#039;The Bard Of Blood&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has joined the cast of  'The Bard of Blood', which is an adaptation of a book by Bilal Siddiqui by the same name. The series will be streamed on Netflix.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand... Red Chillies Entertainment announces its original series for Netflix... Based on Bilal Siddiqi's #TheBardOfBlood... #EmraanInBardOfBlood official announcement:

Emraan also tweeted: "'To be, or not to be'... The answer is to be. Ready 'to be' Kabir Anand. Excited to be a part of this thrilling journey!"

'The Bard Of Blood' is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, the multilingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and a long-lost love. 

A combination of combat skills, intellectual background and personal circumstances propel Kabir to avenge the past and face his deadliest enemies in a race against time.

(With inputs from IANS)

