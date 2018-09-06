Emraan Hashmi posts a pic of his doppelganger and we can't spot the difference- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi who is known for his movies like 'Murder', 'Jannat', 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' to name a few is an amazing actor and is known as the 'Serial Kisser' of the film industry. The actor made his debut with Vikram Bhatt's 'Footpath' also starring Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu in 2003.

He was last seen in Milan Luthria directorial 'Badshaaho' alongside Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz.

The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of his doppelganger and we bet you can't spot the difference. Emraan posted a photo collage having pictures of the two and the man looks exactly like him.

Sharing the photo collage, Hashmi wrote ''Who's this cheater !! trying to copy me look ! #NakalMeinHiAkalHai #CheatIndia #doppelganger''. Here's what the post looks like:

After checking out the post, you won't blink your eye for a second because he looks exactly like the actor. We were tricked to believe that it is the actor himself.

Tell us what you think about this doppelganger!