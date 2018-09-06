हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi posts a pic of his doppelganger and we can't spot the difference- See pic

Emraan Hashmi recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of his doppelganger and we bet you can't spot the difference. 

Emraan Hashmi posts a pic of his doppelganger and we can&#039;t spot the difference- See pic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi who is known for his movies like 'Murder', 'Jannat', 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' to name a few is an amazing actor and is known as the 'Serial Kisser' of the film industry. The actor made his debut with Vikram Bhatt's 'Footpath' also starring Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu in 2003. 

He was last seen in Milan Luthria directorial 'Badshaaho' alongside Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. 

The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of his doppelganger and we bet you can't spot the difference. Emraan posted a photo collage having pictures of the two and the man looks exactly like him. 

Sharing the photo collage, Hashmi wrote ''Who's this cheater !! trying to copy me look ! #NakalMeinHiAkalHai #CheatIndia #doppelganger''. Here's what the post looks like:

After checking out the post, you won't blink your eye for a second because he looks exactly like the actor. We were tricked to believe that it is the actor himself. 

Tell us what you think about this doppelganger!

Tags:
Emraan HashmiEmraan Hashmi doppelgangerEmraan Hashmi InstagramEmraan Hashmi moviesEmraan Hashmi songs

Must Watch