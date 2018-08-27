हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi reveals 'Cheat India' logo

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi on Monday revealed the logo of his upcoming film `Cheat India`.

Emraan Hashmi reveals &#039;Cheat India&#039; logo

New Delhi: Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi on Monday revealed the logo of his upcoming film `Cheat India`.

The `Azhar` star took to social media to share the logo for the "edge-of-the-seat drama". He wrote alongside, "#NakalMeinHiAkalHai. AGREE? #cheatindia @tseries @emraanhfilms @ellipsisentt @itsbhushankumar @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar @parveenshahani"Helmed by `Gulaab Gang` director Soumik Sen, this is the second flick from Hashmi`s production house.

`Cheat India`, which went on floors last month, will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.Earlier, while announcing the project in January, the `Baadshaho` star said the film will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system "which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts" and that he is sure every student and youth will hugely relate to the subject.He further said he was excited to be essaying a character which he believes will be a landmark one in his "film-ography".(ANI) 

 

Emraan Hashmi Cheat India Gulaab Gang Soumik Sen

