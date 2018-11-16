हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Bandra, looks cool in a graphic tee

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Cheat India' was on Friday clicked by the shutterbugs in Bandra. He looked cool in a white shirt and grey pants as he posed for the shutterbugs. 

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Bandra, looks cool in a graphic tee
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Cheat India' was on Friday clicked by the shutterbugs in Bandra. He looked cool in a white shirt and grey pants as he posed for the shutterbugs. 

It is to be noted that Emraan has been away from films for some time as he was looking after his son's health.  

Take a look at his photos here:

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the film titled 'Cheat India'. The film marks the actor's first home production along with Atul Kasbekar. The film deals with the education system of India. It is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

Emraan Hashmi who is known for his movies like 'Murder', 'Jannat', 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' to name a few is an amazing actor and is known as the 'serial kisser' of the film industry. 

Tags:
Emraan HashmiCheat IndiaEmraan Hashmi filmsAtul KasbekarEmraan Hashmi photos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close