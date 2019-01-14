Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan declared cancer-free after 5 year battle, actor pens heartfelt note—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood talented find, actor Emraan Hashmi is a doting father to son Ayaan, who braved cancer at a tender age. The proud father recently took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note on his son being declared cancer-free after a 5-year long battle.

Emraan wrote: “Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife”

Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife pic.twitter.com/sp3gySFjbS — WHY Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 14, 2019

The actor in 2016 released a book titled 'The Kiss Of Life—How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer' based on the hard times faced by his little one. The book talks about how Emraan's son Ayaan fought cancer like a true blue superhero.

Emraan and wife Parveen Shahani got married in December 2006 and Ayaan was born on February 3, 2010. In January 2014, Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer—the then 4-year-old gave cancer a tough fight and recovered fully from the deadly disease.

After 5 years of battle with the deadly C-word, Ayaan is now cancer free.