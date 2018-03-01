'English Vinglish' director Gauri Shinde pens down emotional note for Sridevi

New Delhi: Director Gauri Shinde who worked with Sridevi in 'English Vinglish' express her disbelief that she will not be meeting teh actress anymore.

Gauri took to Twitter to pen down an emotional note for Sridevi and wrote, "Sri ... I still refuse to believe that I won’t be seeing you next week..." Along with the caption, she also shared a photo of the actress.

Sri ... I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week... pic.twitter.com/5DeAWnfqUg — Gauri Shinde (@gauris) March 1, 2018

Both Gauri and Sridevi were expected to work together again after the two shared a picture of themselves and captioned it 'coming soon'.

It was after the duo worked together in 2012, the two started to share a a special bond with each other.

Sridevi, whose career spanned more than four decades in four different film industries, acted in more than 300 films including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The actress took a break from film industry and made a comeback after 15 years through Gauri Shinde's film 'English Vinglish'.

She received much appreciation for her fantastic performance in 'English Vinglish'.

Sridevi died on Saturday night in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. She was brought to India on Tuesday night and her cremation took place on Wednesday at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Fans of the actor from across the country, her co workers in the south Indian film industry, friends and family were present.