Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl

New Delhi: Dreamgirl Hema Mailini and veteran actor Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol welcomed her bundle of joy, a baby girl on the morning of October 23, 2017 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, reports suggest.

Earlier this year in April, Esha announced her pregnancy and with the arrival of the little angel, Hema and Dharmendra became grandparents for the second time. Two years ago, the couple's younger daughter, Ahaana gave birth to her first child, a baby boy whom she and her husband Vaibhav Vohra named Darien.

While Esha created quite a buzz on social media with her adorable pregnancy pictures, we can't wait to see the baby already!

Esha and Bharat got married on June 29, 2012.