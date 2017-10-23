Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani spreading smiles with their baby girl- see pics

On the morning of October 23, 2017, Esha Deol welcomed a little angel in her house along with husband Bharat Takhtani. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 23, 2017, 23:25 PM IST
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: On October 20, 2017, Esha Deol welcomed a little angel in her house along with husband Bharat Takhtani. 

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter, Esha was snapped with her husband and new born daughter in Mumbai. The couple looks adorable with their little bundle of joy and we wish them all the very best for their life ahead.

Here are the pics of the happy family:

(Image Courtesy: IANS)

Esha and Bharat got married in 2012.

Trending