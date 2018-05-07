Esha Deol shares photo of daughter Radhya Takhtani for the first time - See pic

Mumbai: Esha Deol took to her Instagram page to share a photograph of daughter Radhya Takhtani for the first time. The actress, who is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani, gave birth to Radhya on October 20, 2017, at Hinduja Hospital here.

The toddler looks adorable and has inherited both her parents' features.



Esha, daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the nuptial knot with Bharat at the ISKCON Temple here on June 29, 2012.

The couple exchanged marital vows once again during Esha's godbharai (traditional baby shower celebrations) as per Sindhi customs in which the parents-to-be are expected to take three pheras together.

While she was carrying Radhya, Esha flew to Greece along with hubby Bharat for their babymoon.

On the work front, Esha is gearing up for her upcoming shirt film Cakewalk in which she plays a Chef. In the first look poster of the film, one can see a piece of cake, a small open container of kumkum (sindoor) and the traditional white-and-red bangles (Shakha and Paula) worn by married Bengali women.

Going by the poster it looks likely that the story will revolve around a married woman who juggles between work and home.

For the unversed, Esha is a trained classical dancer and performs Bharatanatyam and Odissi.