Esha Gupta rubbishes rumours of tiff with Adah Sharma

Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta has rubbished rumours that she is miffed with her "Commando 2" co-star Adah Sharma for getting more attention during the promotions of the film.

There were reports that the "Rustom" actress was unhappy with the promotional strategy of the film, which apparently puts more focus on Adah. Esha, however, clarified that the makers are trying to keep her role under wraps and that's why she isn't talking much about her character in the film.

"The problem is people want to write something, just because I have been asked not to give interviews because the role has a suspense. There is a reason for it. "I am following what my producer and director have told me. When it comes to my character, what to speak and what not to, I am following that," Esha told PTI.

The 31-year-old actress says she barely had any scenes with Adah and bonded better with Vidyut Jammwal as the duo had more scenes together. "First of all, I barely had any scenes with Adah in the film. When you're on set that's when you become friends. Vidyut and I had a lot of scenes, even with Anup Singh Thakur, and that's the reason I was friendly with them."

"That's the reason I can say I was friends with some and not with others. At times people just want to write gossips and I don't want to give any importance as I am nicely shooting in Jaisalmer. When my team sent me that (report), we all laughed about it," she said.

Esha is currently busy shooting for Milan Luthria's "Baadshaho" and is gearing up for the release of "Commando 2" as well. Directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is a sequel to 2013 release "Commando".

While the actress is tight-lipped about her role in "Commando 2", Esha says she missed doing action in the film.

"I am not doing any action in the film but she (her character) is the one who is playing all the pawns. I can tell you that much. For a girl like me, who has been an athlete all my life and into fitness, imagine just sitting there and watching him (Vidyut) do action. I told Vipul, getting a girl like me on board, who can do action and not making her do that, that's the worst thing to do."

The film is scheduled to release on March 3.