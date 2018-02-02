Esha Gupta shuts trolls in a sassy way, posts more Instagram pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is quite a hit on social media. But being popular on the internet also carries its own share of troubles. The gorgeous actress recently posted a picture of hers on Instagram and guess what?

Well, like almost always, she got trolled. But that's about it. This time she gave it back to her trollers like a true blue boss lady. She shut the trolls, who had problems with her dress being too revealing by posting not just one but more pictures wearing the same dress.

Yes! She slayed it by actually not saying a word and yet shutting the haters.

Check out her pictures:

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jan 30, 2018 at 6:11am PST

Yup A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jan 30, 2018 at 8:34am PST

Thank you @nexbrands.inc humbled #brandvisionsummit A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:34am PST

For you @harryrajput64 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:40am PST

However, this is not the first time that Esha has been trolled for her pictures on the photo-sharing site. She received a lot of flak for posting her bold photos on previous occasions.

And not just Esha, other Bollywood beauties too have been either trolled or body-shamed for their pictures on Instagram/Twitter. From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu to Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat—all have been targetted by the haters online.

But this time, Esha really silenced her critics in the sassiest way possible!