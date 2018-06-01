हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta's Buzz song dance video will make you have the most of TGIF feeling

Esha dancing to this popular track is surely cherry on a cake!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is quite popular on social media. Her time-to-time Instagram and Twitter posts keep the fanbase happy and updated with the actress's life. The actress has often been the target of trollers for posting bold pictures. However, the 'Baadshaho' actress knows how to respond to trolls- by posting more often!

Esha took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video in which she is seen dancing to Badshah's much-popular song, 'Buzz'. The video went viral and has received a lot of positive comments.

Check out the video right here:
 

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

The song Buzz, stars Aastha Gill, Badshah & Priyank Sharma. Priyank, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 11 has a huge fan following as well. The song marks the debut of Aastha Gill.
As soon as the song was unveiled, it became a hit and is today a quite popular number. Esha dancing to this track is surely cherry on a cake!

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta's last on-screen venture 'Baadshaho' did a great business at the Box Office. The model-actress had won the Miss India International title and represented the country at the Miss International pageant. She participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2007. Her big screen debut happened with 'Jannat 2'.

