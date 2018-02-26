Esha Gupta's tweet on Syria crisis goes viral—Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Esha Gupta, who is quite an avid social media user recently tweeted about the ongoing crisis in Syria.

She wrote: “I don't care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop, now Syria is bleeding.”

I don’t care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop,now #SyriaIsBleeding pic.twitter.com/8EVPXgcScT — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) February 25, 2018

She also tweeted a heart-wrenching picture of a Syrian child crying in distressed times. Check her tweet:

Syrian government forces on Sunday continued their airstrikes and shelling of Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb of the capital Damascus, hours after the UN Security Council approved a resolution demanding a 30-day nationwide cease-fire, as per IANS.

A week of intense attacks on Eastern Ghouta killed at least 510 people, including 127 minors, according to latest figures.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta's last on-screen venture 'Baadshaho' did a great business at the Box Office. The model-actress was won the Miss India International title, and went on to represent the country at the Miss International pageant. She participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2007. Her big screen debut happened with 'Jannat 2'.