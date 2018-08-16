Ethan Peck to star as Spock in ''Star Trek: Discovery''

Los Angeles: Actor Ethan Peck has been roped in to play the iconic role of Spock in "Star Trek: Discovery".

Spock is the half-human and half-Vulcan science officer of the USS Enterprise. Set to premiere in 2019, the new season, which takes place years before the original "Star Trek" television series, will feature an encounter between the USS Discovery and the USS Enterprise, reports variety.com.

The child of a human mother and an alien father from the planet Vulcan, Spock serves aboard the Enterprise and is foster brother to Discover's second officer Michael Burnham.

Spock was created in the original "Star Trek" series by Leonard Nimoy, who also portrayed the character in eight feature films, "Star Trek: The Animated Series", and in two episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation".

"Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of "Star Trek"," Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said.

He added "The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role.

"An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock's greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning."

Kurtzman said that Peck "walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock's legacy".

Peck's TV credits include roles "Madam Secretary", "Gossip Girl", "10 Things I Hate About You", and "That '70s Show".