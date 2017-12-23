Eva Longoria never 'focused on' having kids

Los Angeles: Actress Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child - a boy - with husband Jose Baston, never 'focused on' having children.

Longoria thought about expanding her family after becoming stepmother to Baston's three children -- Natalia, Mariana and Jose, reports people.com.

"She loves kids, but it's not something she focused on. Meeting Pepe and becoming a stepmom made her more open to the idea. She loves his kids and now they`re really excited to be expanding the family," the source said.

Longoria is four months into her pregnancy. She earlier praised her husband for being an "amazing" father.

"You know, it's not even little things he does for me it's what he does for my friends, my family. The way he is with the waiter at the restaurant, the way he is with the valet at the restaurant, or the way he is with an elderly woman trying to get into the elevator, just simply considerate at all times," she said.

"And he's a very selfless person and he's an amazing dad, so his children are the most important thing to him and that's really beautiful to watch," she added.