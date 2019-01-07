Everyone should join India Green & Wild movement: Jaya Bhattacharya

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Everyone should join India Green &amp; Wild movement: Jaya Bhattacharya

Mumbai: Actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who is often seen creating awareness about the environment among the people, has now urged them to join the India Green & Wild movement.

Explaining the importance of the initiative, Jaya said in a statement: "Environment is the key for existence of life on the Earth. But there is drastic environment change due to global warming, excessive pollution, industrialisation etc. The environment is a gift from God and we need to conserve it for future."

The "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" actress feels that "it's the responsibility of every citizen to save the Earth". And to encourage people to extend support towards the environment, she has uploaded a short environmental video titled "The Time Machine" on Youtube.

The India Green & Wild movement will take place on January 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. across the country.

 

