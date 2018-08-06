हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Everything about me is not for public consumption: Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star said she doesn't take gossip and trolls seriously unless it's something that affects sentiments.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra, dogged by engagement rumours with American singer Nick Jonas, says her personal life is not for the public to know and she doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

"My entire life, especially my personal life... Everything about me is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent of it is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself.

"Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed... But mostly, I tell my publicists 'Let it be, today's news is tomorrow's trash'," Priyanka said at an event here on Monday.

The actress has been in the midst of rumours that she has got engaged to Jonas, who is 10 years younger to her. Her decision to opt out of Salman Khan's "Bharat" added fuel to the speculation.

Priyanka, who flew in here from Singapore where she attended Jonas's concert, said she doesn't think she needs to "defend or explain" anything when it comes to her family, her relationships, equations with people and decisions.

"I'm not running for office, so I don't owe anyone an explanation," she quipped during an interactive session titled 'Challenging the Status Quo & Forging New Paths' organised Jointly by Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Yes Bank.

On a lighter note, asked if she had met US President Donald Trump, Priyanka said: "I haven't."

Would she like to meet him?

"It doesn;t to move my world around if I meet him or not... I'm not going to make an effort. If I see someone somewhere..."

