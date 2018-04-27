Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi's latest photoshoot is too hot to handle — See photos

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant and model-actress Mandana Karimi is breaking the internet with her latest steamy photoshoot. The svelete actress recently posted some of her pictures from her latest photo shoot on social media site Instagram.

And as expected, the photos have taken the internet by storm.

Focus _ Coming _ _#summer A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on Apr 25, 2018 at 11:07pm PDT

In one of the photos, Mandana is seen wearing a red bikini and looking at the picture, one can say that the Iranian beauty is a pro when it comes to give some amazing poses during the photoshoot.

Check out her other photos:

It is to be noted that Mandana had injured her leg some time back and therefore, had been out of the action all these while. In another photo, the lady is seen wearing a leg support.

Coming _ _ #summertime @mudindia A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on Apr 25, 2018 at 2:46am PDT

Mandana grabbed the headlines last year over her troubled marriage with husband Gaurav Gupta. It was earlier reported that the Iranian beauty has filed a domestic violence case against her in-laws.

However, as per the latest report, Mandana has reportedly withdrawn the complaint against him in a bid to save her marriage.