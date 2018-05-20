Ex-model Stephanie Adams jumps to death with her 7-year-old son

New Delhi: A former Playboy Playmate Stephanie Adams on Friday jumped to death with her seven-year-old son from an NYC building.

The 47-year-old woman jumped from the top floor of Gotham Hotel around 8:15 am with her little son Vincent, reports New York Post.

Their bodies were spotted on the second-floor landing of the Hotel's courtyard.

“Early this morning investigators located an individual whose attention was drawn to that same second-floor area when he heard two loud noises. His attention was drawn to that and he discovered these two deceased individuals, " a source told New York post.

Stephanie was Playboy Magazine's Miss November 1992. She came out as Playboy magazine’s first lesbian model in 2003. But later shocked everyone by marrying an investment banker for two years before finally tying the knot her estranged husband Charles Nicolai in 2009.