Excited to play lawyer on screen for first time: Richa Chadha

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshaye Khanna in the upcoming courtroom drama "Section 375", says she is excited to play a lawyer on screen for the first time.

"I am excited to play a lawyer on screen for the first time. Everyone I am working with on this project, I have been a fan of," Richa said in a statement.

The actress started shooting for "Section 375" on Monday here. The first leg of the schedule will be shot here.

Talking about her co-star Akshaye, she said: "I love Akshaye Khanna as an actor and his last few outings have been amazing. I am happy to collaborate with director Ajay Behl too. I loved how nuanced 'B.A. Pass' was... This is a great start to 2019 and I feel blessed to take on this firebrand character".

The film "Section 375" highlights how a critical law meant for the safety of women can be misused.

Richa reached out to fans via Instagram, urging them to wish her luck for the new film's beginning.

She thanked the film's team for the warm welcome and for "being so cool and supportive".

As the title suggests, the film will speak about the particular section as defined in the Indian Penal Code.

The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.