Facebook user issues death threat to Parmish Verma, claims he shot the singer

Singer Parmish Verma rose to fame with his song ‘Gaal Ni Kadni’ which has over 118 million views on YouTube.

Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by some unidentified assailants in Mohali on Friday. Although the singer is out of danger, a Facebook user claiming to be gangster Dilpreet Singh has put up a post saying he shot at Parmish.

He uploaded his picture with the caption: “Mein dilpreet singh dhahan sariya nu dasna chaunda k ajj parmish verma de goliya bazian apa mariya.” (I, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, want to tell everyone that I am the one who shot Parmish Verma). Dilpreet has also drawn a red cross on Parmish's picture.

According to a PTI report Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal said., “Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg.”

