Fame doesn't change you, it changes people around you, says Lady Gaga

The singer-actor was speaking at a press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival, Billboard reported.

Toronto: Pop star Lady Gaga says the idea of fame is "very unnatural" and being popular does not change the artiste as much as it changes the people around them.

The 32-year-old singer, who has turned actor with "A Star is Born", says director and co-star Bradley Cooper's character is an example of fame's adverse effects.

"The truth is, people think we change. It's not us that change, it's everyone around us who changes.

"Fame is very unnatural. And we see that Jack is struggling is this film. There's substance abuse, there's trauma. Ally also, for me, is struggling from depression at the beginning of the film, in not believing in herself," Gaga said.

The singer-actor was speaking at a press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival, Billboard reported.

She urged the entertainment industry to intervene early to rescue artists struggling with substance abuse and other mental health issues as they pursue fame and fortune.

"I think that would be wonderful, not just for artists, but the whole world, if we intervene early in life when we see people struggling."

Before her big Hollywood debut with "A Star is Born", Gaga starred in "American Horror Story: Hotel", the anthology FX series from Ryan Murphy. 

"I just feel lucky to be here. I'm an east coast Italian American from New York who dreamed of being an actress, and I didn't make it, and so I gave up and pursued singing,? she said. 

 

