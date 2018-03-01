Fan’s musical tribute to Sridevi will move you to tears – Watch

Mumbai: Indian cinema’s first female superstar – Sridevi –was cremated on Wednesday evening four days after she breathed her last in Dubai at around 11pm.

Wrapped in the tri-colour Padma Shri Sridevi’s mortal remains were accorded full State Honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West Wednesday morning.

Thousands of fans thronged the streets to pay their last respects when her mortal remains were being taken to the crematorium in Vile Parle.

Fans across the country paid tributes to the legendary actress by offering flowers and lighting candles. And here’s a video of a man paying tribute to her in the most unique way.

The musician’s melodious tribute will move you to tears.

Check out the video posted on Twitter by comedian Varun Grover while he was on board a Borivli local train last night.

Watch the video embedded below:

So last night in the crowded Borivali local, Prakash with his hand-made Sarangi started playing 'Tere mere honthon par'. Soon many of us in the bogey realised he's giving a medley-tribute to #Sridevi. Goosebumps followed. pic.twitter.com/qJr2HTgaWF — वरुण (@varungrover) 1 March 2018

In the video, we can see a man playing the ravanahatha, a traditional musical instrument. He plays the tune of Tere Mere Hothon Pe from Chandani and then the songs – Tu Na Ja Mere Badshah and the title song of Khuda Gawah.

Well, the man’s tribute is truly soulful.

The untimely demise of the beloved actress had plunged the entire nation and millions of her fans worldwide in a state of shock and disbelief.

She died of drowning in the bathtub of room number 2201 of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after loss of consciousness on February 24.

Sridevi, who had flown to UAE along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi last week, had visited the Ras Al Khaimah to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.