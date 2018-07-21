हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pihu Sand

Fanney Khan: There was undying spirit, passion to achieve my dreams: Pihu on acting debut

Fanney Khan: There was undying spirit, passion to achieve my dreams: Pihu on acting debut

Mumbai: Pihu Sand, who is making her acting debut with Anil Kapoor's "Fanney Khan", says she always dreamt of being on the big screen and worked hard to get an appropriate role to start her journey in films. 

Pihu gained about 20 kgs for her role in the Atul Manjrekar-directed film, which is a story about a father who wishes to fulfil his daughter's dream of becoming a star performer while battling fat shaming.

"I have grown up watching Hindi films and have always dreamt of being on the big screen. There was an undying spirit and passion in me to achieve what I always dreamt through hard work and consistency, no matter how tough or long the journey will be. 

"There are struggles and low phases in every profession and there are times you doubt yourself, but eventually your decision and love will get you where you want to be. My debut film 'Fanney Khan' sure has opened doors for me but I know I have a long way to go in achieving what I have always wanted," Pihu said in a statement. 

The movie also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays a singing sensation, and Rajkummar Rao as her love interest. 

The film has been produced by T-Series, Anil Kapoor Films & Communications Network and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures. It will be released on August 3

