हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honey Singh

Fans' love motivates Honey Singh to create new tracks

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song "Billionaire" from the forthcoming movie "Baazaar" is out. He says it is the love of his fans that motivates him to create new and interesting tracks every time.

Fans&#039; love motivates Honey Singh to create new tracks

Mumbai: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song "Billionaire" from the forthcoming movie "Baazaar" is out. He says it is the love of his fans that motivates him to create new and interesting tracks every time.

The lyrics of "Billionaire" have been penned by Honey Singh alongside Singhsta and Hommie Dilliwala. The music video is now available on Times Music YouTube channel.

The video of the upbeat song features actors Saif Ali Khan and Rohan Mehra. 

"It is the love of my fans that motivates me to create new and interesting tracks every time. I am extremely excited to share the new song from 'Baazaar' - 'Billionaire' now," Honey Singh said in a statement. 

"It is a very interesting track and goes perfectly in sync with the theme of the film. I have attempted to encapsulate the spirit of 'Baazaar' in my song," added the artiste, also a music producer and director. 

Tags:
Honey SinghBazaarPatolabillionaire

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close