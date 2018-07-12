हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Fans misbehave with Katrina Kaif in Vancouver, actress keeps calm—Watch viral video

A video has gone viral on the internet.

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif faced an embarrassing situation while she was in Vancouver for a dance show. The actress was heckled by fans as she stepped out from her hotel towards her car.

A video has gone viral on the internet where the actress who looks visibly tired from her dance shows is walking on the streets of Vancouver and gets booed by fans. The video is taken at the time when Kat came out from her hotel and fans misbehaved with her for not being allowed to click pictures.

Watch it here:

A girl in the 40-second long video can be heard saying, "We don't want to take a pic with you! Booooo!" Responding to this, Katrina says, "You shouldn't do that, guys. I am very tired and I had a long show."

To this, the actress is told by the fans, “You need a better attitude... you call yourself an actress but when people come to adore you... you need a better attitude..."

Amid all of this, Katrina's security person tries to calm the bystanders. Kat meanwhile happily poses with other fans who click pictures with the actress. The group of ladies who heckle the actress can be heard shouting from behind that 'we are here for Salman Khan, only Salman Khan.”

It's completely understandable that fans want to get a glimpse of their favourite stars but they should never cross the line leaving everyone in an embarrassing spot.

Other actors who were a part of the extravagant Da-Bangg tour led by Salman Khan include Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhudheva, Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa to name a few.

On the professional front, Katrina will be seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. It is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Also, she will be seen in 'Thugs Of Hindostan' featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. 

 

