हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Fans want Sara Ali Khan to join social media, Twitterati makes it top trend

Fans are so crazy about her that they started a trend on Twitter asking Sara to make her social media debut soon.

Fans want Sara Ali Khan to join social media, Twitterati makes it top trend

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's darling daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids around. She has a solid fan base on social media but officially she has joined any of the networking platforms as yet. Fans are so crazy about her that they started a trend on Twitter asking Sara to make her social media debut soon.

#SaraAliKhanOnSocialMedia became a top trend on Twitter where fans urged the aspiring actress to make her official entry to the world of social media. And what better day than her birthday? Sara celebrates her birthday on August 12 and there is a strong buzz that she might make join a social media platform on that day.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara is one of the star kids making her debut this year and is already one of the favourites on social media. The actress was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film has now been delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year. 

But even before her maiden movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.
This year, it's going to be raining star kids in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan—all will be making their foray into Hindi films this year.

Tags:
Sara Ali Khansara ali khan social mediasara ali khan trendTwitter trendBollywoodKedarnathSimmba

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close