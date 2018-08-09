Farah Khan congratulates Karan Johar on 'Takht', Abhishek Bachchan's comment will leave you in splits!

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar surprised us all when he announced his upcoming directorial venture 'Takht'. Apart from the fact that the movie is a period drama, what grabbed attention is the ensemble star cast that is ready to take the silver screen by storm. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.

As soon as Johar announced the film, comments started pouring in!

Farah Khan and K Jo are known to be good friends. As Johar announced his big project, Farah took to Twitter to extend wishes to the director. Thinking that she is the first one to wish, Farah wrote, “Let me the 1st to wish ( n only coz I wake up the earliest)my dear friend @karanjohar on the announcement of his grand new film #Takht .. kill it karu”

However, Abhishek Bachchan left a comment on Farah's post which will leave you in splits. The actor wrote, “Already did about 2 hours ago. Wake up earlier. You’re getting lazy in your old age.”

Can't stop laughing? We feel you!

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in 'Manmarziyaan'. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. It has been jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

Manmarziyaan is slated to release on September 14, 2018.