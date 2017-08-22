close
Farah Khan feels Ananya is 'too lovely' to be Chunky Pandey's daughter

Filmmaker turned choreographer Farah Khan is known for her tongue-and-cheek humour and this time funnyman Chunky Pandey bore the brunt of it but in a hilarious way.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 12:55
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya recently shared a picture of hers on Instagram and Farah's comment on it grabbed immediate attention. She wrote: “Do a dna test pls.. shes too lovely to b chunkys child.”

There was a strong buzz sometime back about Ananya making her big screen debut in 'Student Of The Year 2'. Farah surely is the queen of sarcasm and wit in Bollywood.

