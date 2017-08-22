Farah Khan feels Ananya is 'too lovely' to be Chunky Pandey's daughter

New Delhi: Filmmaker turned choreographer Farah Khan is known for her tongue-and-cheek humour and this time funnyman Chunky Pandey bore the brunt of it but in a hilarious way.

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya recently shared a picture of hers on Instagram and Farah's comment on it grabbed immediate attention. She wrote: “Do a dna test pls.. shes too lovely to b chunkys child.”

There was a strong buzz sometime back about Ananya making her big screen debut in 'Student Of The Year 2'. Farah surely is the queen of sarcasm and wit in Bollywood.