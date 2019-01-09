Farah Khan responds to Abhishek Bachchan's quirky Birthday wish—See inside

New Delhi: Filmmaker Farah Khan celebrated her birthday on January 9 and many Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to extend their wishes. Actor Abhishek Bachchan had a rather quirky wish for Farah and wrote, “Happy Birthday @TheFarahKhan. Have a wonderful day enjoy your dinner with the kids and remember that you're nearing @bomanirani 's age! Love you.”

To this, Farah responded by writing, “Im not!! Hes at least 20 yrs older.. sorry @bomanirani”

Well, that made us laugh!

Coming to Abhishek, the actor is all set to make his digital debut with web-series 'Breath', co-starring Amit Sadh. He was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan', which received positive reviews from the critics but failed to perform at the Box Office.

Abhishek was also expected to share screen space with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Gulab Jamun'. However, if latest reports are anything to go by, both Abhishek and Aishwarya have walked out of the project.

Speaking of 'Gulab Jamun', the film was to be produced by Anurag Kashyap and backed by Madhu Mantena and Reliance Entertainment.