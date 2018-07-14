हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farah Khan

Farah Khan shoots 'super hit' song for 'Housefull 4'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she shot a "super hit" song with actors Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh for 'Housefull 4'.

Farah Khan shoots &#039;super hit&#039; song for &#039;Housefull 4&#039;

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she shot a "super hit" song with actors Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh for 'Housefull 4'.

Farah on Friday tweeted a photograph of herself along with Bobby, Riteish and Akshay, whom she described as "handsome men". 

"Happy house full of handsome men!! Shooting a may I say super hit song for 'Housefull 4'. Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala," she captioned the image. 

She later tagged the composer of the song Sohail Sen and wrote: "It is a super hit song! Thank you Sohail."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Houseful 4' marks the return of Sajid Khan as the director for the franchise. The film will also see Bobby reuniting with Akshay, with whom he has previously worked in four films - 'Ajnabee', 'Dosti: Friends Forever', 
'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo' and 'Thank You'. 

'Housefull 4' is set for a Diwali 2019 release. 

Tags:
Farah KhanHousefull 4Akshay Kumar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close