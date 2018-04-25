Farah Khan visits Golden Temple, misses Deepika Padukone—See pic

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned director Farah Khan recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and shred the gorgeous picture on her social media handles. She thanked FICCI FLO, a ladies organisation for giving her the opportunity to visit the divine place.

Farah even called out to Deepika Padukone and director Dinesh Vijan in her tweet and wrote how she missed them. The filmmaker posted: Ask & u shall receive.. thank u the wonderful ladies of #ficciflo #goldentemple .missed u @deepikapadukone n Dinoo vijayan.

Ask & u shall receive.. thank u the wonderful ladies of #ficciflo #goldentemple .missed u @deepikapadukone n Dinoo vijayan ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ro18lqlV1G — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 24, 2018

Golden Day.. A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Apr 23, 2018 at 6:57pm PDT

The ace filmmaker has choreographed several hit songs before venturing into movie making full-time. She has as many as six Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography and the National Film Award for Best Choreography to her credit.

Farah made her debut as a director in 2004 with 'Main Hoon Na' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film was a blockbuster hit, followed by 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007 which marked the debut of Deepika Padukone opposite SRK. The film went on to make huge money at the Box Office.

The director even hosted an extended season of hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' titled 'Bigg Boss Halla Bol' in 2015 and replaced superstar Salman Khan for a brief part.