Farhan Akhtar bumped into rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and it calls for a selfie!

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years.

New Delhi: Multi-talented actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's personal life is making all the noise right now. Rumours are rife that he is dating VJ-anchor Shibani Dandekar but the two have not spoken about their relationship in public as yet.

Farhan recently posted a picture with Shibani and he wrote in the caption: “Look who I bumped into! So great seeing you@shibanidandekar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Farhan is an avid social media user and is currently busy with movie projects and musical concerts. A few days back Shibani had posted a picture with a mystery man, sending internet into a tizzy. Netizens guessed that it's Farhan and rumours about them being a couple gained momentum. However, the two maintained a stoic silence over link-up reports.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Farhan too shared the same photo with a 'heart' emoticon and what more of a confirmation one needs to keep it clear.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the professional front, he will be next seen in a film by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It also features Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. It has been tentatively titled 'The Sky Is Pink'. The film is reportedly based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

 

Farhan AkhtarShibani DandekarFarhan Akhtar girlfriendshibani dandekar boyfriend

