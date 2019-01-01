Farhan Akhtar cuddling rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar is the cutest thing on the internet!

New Delhi: The year 2018 saw many couples make things official either by tying the knot or by speaking in public about their relationship. While couples like Sushmita Sen- Rohman Shawl, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal confirmed their relationship status, there still are 'rumoured' couples of B Town who haven't spilled the beans about the bond they share. One such rumoured couple is Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan has time and again shared many pics with his alleged ladylove but hasn't directly admitted to being in a relationship with her.

In the latest picture uploaded by Farhan, the actor can be seen cuddling Shibani happily in a picture that also has his family!

Check it out here:

The caption is, “ Happy 2019 to you and your loved ones. May it bring you all you hope for. Big hug.”

In November last year, Shibani had posted a picture with a mystery man, sending internet into a tizzy. . Netizens guessed that it's Farhan and rumours about them being a couple gained momentum. However, the two maintained a stoic silence over link-up reports. Adding more fuel to the fire, Farhan too shared the same photo with a 'heart' emoticon and what more of a confirmation one needs to keep it clear.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the professional front, he will be next seen in a film by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It also features Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. It has been tentatively titled 'The Sky Is Pink'. The film is reportedly based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.