Farhan Akhtar dating Shibani Dandekar? Well, his 'heart' says it all!

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is an avid social media user and is currently busy with movie projects and musical concerts. But there is one more thing related to him which is grabbing the headlines these days—and it's his personal life.

Speculations have been rife about his dating VJ-anchor Shibani Dandekar. The duo has not spoken about their relationship in public as yet but a few days back Shibani had posted a picture with a mystery man, sending internet into a tizzy.

Netizens guessed that it's Farhan and rumours about them being a couple gained momentum. However, the two maintained a stoic silence over link-up reports.

Now, Farhan too has shared the same photo with a 'heart' emoticon and what more of a confirmation one needs to keep it clear.

A few days back, Shibani celebrated her 37th birthday and Farhan made sure to wish her on social media. He shared on his Insta story, a cutesy pic of the birthday girl.

Farhan was busy with this SELFTour2018 along with the music composer trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendosa.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the professional front, he will be next seen in a film by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It also features Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. It has been tentatively titled 'The Sky Is Pink'. The film is reportedly based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.