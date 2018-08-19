हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar points out a 'glaring error' in a school textbook

Akhtar requested the Education Minister of West Bengal to look into the matter and get the error rectified. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Bollywood actor cum director Farhan Akhtar has starred in many super hit films. He is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and he completely enthralled the audience with his performance in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Recently, Farhan took to his Twitter handle to point out a mistake in one of the textbooks where the publishers have accidentally put his picture in place of Milkha Singh.

Here's what Farhan wrote:  

For the unversed, Farhan played the iconic role of Sardar Milkha Singh in the film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and left the audience dumbstruck with his realistic performance.

Farhan Akhtar has featured in a lot of films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Rock On', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

