Farhan Akhtar points out a 'glaring error' in a school textbook

Bollywood actor cum director Farhan Akhtar has starred in many super hit films. He is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and he completely enthralled the audience with his performance in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Recently, Farhan took to his Twitter handle to point out a mistake in one of the textbooks where the publishers have accidentally put his picture in place of Milkha Singh.

Akhtar requested the Education Minister of West Bengal to look into the matter and get the error rectified.

Here's what Farhan wrote:

To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal.

There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book?

Sincerely. @derekobrienmp https://t.co/RV2D3gV5bd — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 19, 2018

For the unversed, Farhan played the iconic role of Sardar Milkha Singh in the film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and left the audience dumbstruck with his realistic performance.

Farhan Akhtar has featured in a lot of films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Rock On', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.