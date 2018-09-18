हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar shares a glimpse of his first single ' Rearview Mirror'

Actor cum director Farhan Akhtar has shared a sneak peek from the official video of his first single 'Rearview Mirror' which will be released on Friday. 

Farhan Akhtar shares a glimpse of his first single &#039; Rearview Mirror&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor cum director Farhan Akhtar has shared a sneak peek from the official video of his first single 'Rearview Mirror' which will be released on Friday. 

Akhtar has been working on the 11 song album for the past 15 months and is extremely happy to be able to share the album with the audience. 

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media and shared the sneak peek of the official video saying," Sneak peek to the official video of #RearviewMirror, out this Friday."

Farhan has also sung a Telugu song in Mahesh Babu's film Baharat Ane Nenu. The actor has been successfully spreading awareness about MARD by channelling the power of music.

Akhtar, who dons many hats of a director, producer, actor and singer was recently sporting his rockstar avatar as he rocked the stage with the celebrated music composer trio.

Farhan AkhtarRearview MirrorMARDBharat Ane Nenu

