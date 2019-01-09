Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar exchange rings, to tie the knot in April 2019?

New Delhi: The year 2018 saw many couples make things official either by tying the knot or by speaking in public about their relationship. While couples like Sushmita Sen- Rohman Shawl, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal confirmed their relationship status, there still are 'rumoured' couples of B Town who haven't spilled the beans about the bond they share. One such rumoured couple is Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

However, it looks like the duo, who has been going strong with each other, are planning to take their relationship to the next level and join the bandwagons of 'settled' celebs. And if reports are to be believed, Farhan and Shibani are set to tie the knot in March or April this year. If it happens, they would probably be the first couple from the tinsel town to wed this year.

A Bollywoodlife.com report stated that the duo has already exchanged the rings and has already begun preparing for the big day. They are on a lookout for wedding planners and caterers for their wedding, said the report. They are also zeroing out for a destination to tie the knot.

Even though rumours of their wedding have been doing round for a while now, neither Farhan nor Shibani has spoken anything about their relationship. However, they have started to make a public appearance together and are not shying away from displaying their affection for each other on social media and giving clues about them being a ' happy couple'.

A recent report in DNA also gave hint about them considering marriage. "They are extremely serious about each other and Farhan's kids have also warmed up to Shibani, so this looks like the most obvious step for the two," said the report.

It is to be noted that Farhan ringed in 2019 with Shibani and his kids and shared a group picture on his Instagram.

The 'Rock On' actor was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani Akhtar and has daughters Shakya and Akira with her. In 2016, the couple announced their separation, ending their 16-year-old long marriage. Farhan was earlier linked with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditi Roy Hydari after the actor refuted the rumours.

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' also starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.