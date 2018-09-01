Farhan Akhtar to release his next single in September

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The versatile actor cum singer Farhan Akhtar, whose musical drama Rock On completed ten years a few days ago, will release his next single this September.

New Delhi: The versatile actor cum singer Farhan Akhtar, whose musical drama Rock On completed ten years a few days ago, will release his next single this September.

Farhan, who made his debut as an actor as well as a singer a decade ago with Rock On!! has enticed the audience several times over the years.

However, the talented singer will unveil his first ever single this month. Announcing the same on social media, the star piqued the interests of the audience.

Farhan posted on Twitter saying, "Happy September. Guess who’s releasing a new single this month? 

#newmusic #funtimes #expressyourself".

The 'Dil Dhadkne Do' actor is currently holidaying in the USA along with the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for the SELF tour. Farhan has been sharing glimpses of his various concerts via social media keeping his fans and followers intrigued.

On the work front, Akhtar is currently riding high on the success of his recent production Gold and is also gearing up for his upcoming 'The Sky Is Pink' where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do. The multi-talented star will also be presenting Gully Boy next year.

