Farhan Akhtar to tie knot with rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar?

New Delhi: The year 2018 saw many couples make things official either by tying the knot or by speaking in public about their relationship. While couples like Sushmita Sen- Rohman Shawl, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal confirmed their relationship status, there still are 'rumoured' couples of B Town who haven't spilled the beans about the bond they share. One such rumoured couple is Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Though Farhan and Shibani have been sharing all the lovey-dovey pictures featuring them together, they are yet to officially confirm their relationship. Though the duo has regularly been sharing photos with each other, the rumoured couple is yet to divulge anything on their relationship.

Meanwhile, if a DNA report is anything to go by, Farhan and Shibani, who have been inseparable these days, are planning to take their relationship to next level and may exchange wedding vows soon.

The website quoted a source saying, "They are extremely serious about each other and Farhan’s kids have also warmed up to Shibani, so this looks like the most obvious step for the two."

Take a look at some of their photos:

Farhan ringed in 2019 with Shibani and his kids. The 'Rock On' actor was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani Akhtar and has daughters Shakya and Akira with her. In 2016, the couple announced their separation, ending their 16-year-old long marriage. Farhan was earlier linked with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditi Roy Hydari after the actor refuted the rumours.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' also starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.