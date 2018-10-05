हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar unveils his first Hindi single 'Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya'-Watch

Actor-cum-producer Farhan Akhtar has finally unveiled his first single titled Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya. 

Farhan Akhtar unveils his first Hindi single &#039;Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya&#039;-Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-cum-producer Farhan Akhtar has finally unveiled his first single titled Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya. 

Sharing the music video, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Here we are... from @rochakkohli and me for you, courtesy the rocking team at @zeemusiccompany ‬ ‪#JaaneYeKyunKiya .. the official video. Hope you like it. Love. Full video link in bio Video directed by @razylivingtheblues."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

a

Titled 'Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya', the music video showcases Farhan Akhtar at his musical best. 

Akhtar has been working on the 11 song album for the past 15 months and is extremely happy to be able to share the album with the audience. 

The lyrics of the song has been penned by Farhan himself.
 
The actor collaborated with Indian composer, instrumentalist and lyricist, Rochak Kohli, who has produced the song.

On the film front, Farhan is currently in the midst of shooting for The Sky is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra

Tags:
Farhan Akhtar'Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya'The Sky is Pink

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close