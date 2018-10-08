Farhan Akhtar's Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya garners 10 million views on Youtube

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar&#039;s Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya garners 10 million views on Youtube

New Delhi: Actor cum filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's recently released music video titled 'Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya' has garnered 10 million views on Youtube. 

Thanking his fans for all the love, Farhan took to his social media handle and wrote, " #JaaneYeKyunKiya crosses 10 million views .. thank you so much for the love and a reason to smile .."

'Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya' was shot in Iceland and it showcases Farhan Akhtar at his musical best.
 
The actor collaborated with Indian composer, instrumentalist and lyricist, Rochak Kohli, who has produced the song.

On the work front, Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink'. Shonali Bose's film reunites him with his 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Priyanka Chopra. He will also be presenting Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' next year.

