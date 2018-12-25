Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about link-up rumours with Aamir Khan — Here's what she said

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently shared screen space with a superstar and her mentor Aamir Khan in Ganesh Acharya's 'Thugs Of Hindostan', has often been linked with the 53-year-old actor.

Fatima was launched by Aamir Khan in 2016 in 'Dangal'. Post the humongous success of the film, gossip mills were abuzz with rumours of a portable affair between the superstar and the starlet. Rumours also did the round of Aamir's wife Kiran Rao being upset because of the growing closeness between the two.

Recently, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fatima was questioned about the rumours of link-up with the actor when she said that it was

"If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it. But, now, I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you. Logon ka kaam hai bolna woh bolenge," the actress added further.

'Dangal' saw Fatima playing the role of Haryanvi wrestler Geeta Kumari, and went on to become the biggest blockbuster of 2016. The film collected almost Rs 387 crore at the Box Office. On the other hand, 'Thugs Of Hindostan' failed to impress both audience and the critics and sank without a trace. The film was produced at a budget of Rs 335 crore collected only Rs 151 crore.