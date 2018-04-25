Fatima Sana Shaikh wears pretty pink dress to gym but it's her shaved eyebrow which steals the show—Photos

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh is not new to films. She acted as a child artiste in many Bollywood movies before making her big screen debut in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' as older Geeta Phogat. The talented Fatima is currently working for 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and is a fitness freak.

Like 'Dangal', Fatima is training hard for her look in this film and for that she never really misses out on her daily gym sessions. The actress was recently spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai and she cuts a pretty picture in the pink dress.

Fatima can be seen sporting shoulder-length wavy hair sans any make-up. But it's her shaved eyebrow which is again grabbing all the attention. A few days back too, speculation was rife that this might be a part of her character look in 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Although not much is known about her role, yet fans are excited to see her share the screen space with Aamir Khan again. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif also play pivotal parts in the movie.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. Aamir and Vijay have previously worked together in 'Dhoom 3'. This will Fatima's second venture with Aamir after the super successful 'Dangal'.