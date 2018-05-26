Fatima Sana Shaikh's latest hairdo, partially-shaved brow hint at new 'Thugs Of Hindostan' look? Pics inside

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh is not new to films. She acted as a child artiste in many Bollywood movies before making her big screen debut in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' as older Geeta Phogat.

The talented girl is currently working for 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and has been making a regular buzz for her look in the film.

The actress was recently spotted outside the 'Bblunt Salon' in Bandra, Mumbai and the lady was seen sporting a new hairdo sans any make-up. And here again, Fatima was spotted with a partially shaved eyebrow.

Apparently, Fatima has had her a part of right brow shaved for her role in 'Thugs of Hindostan' and she has been carrying this look for the past several months.

Although not much is known about her role, yet fans are excited to see her share the screen space with none other than Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The period drama film also features Katrina Kaif.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. Aamir and Vijay have previously worked together in 'Dhoom 3'. This will Fatima's second venture with Aamir after the super successful 'Dangal'.