Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's latest cover shoot for Brides Today is pure gem!

New Delhi: Pakistani film industry's heartthrob Fawad Khan and gorgeous beauty Mahira Khan featured in superhit drama 'Humsafar' together and the rest, as they say, is history. Their on-screen pairing is loved by the audiences and their TV show received a thunderous response not just in Pakistan but also in India.

Fawad and Mahira recently featured in the magazine cover of Brides Today, India June issue. The duo can be seen dressed to kill in traditional wear. The two posed donning couture by Fawad's wife Sadaf Khan.

One of the fan clubs shared the cover picture on Instagram.

A post shared by Mahira Khan FanPage (@mahiravids) on May 31, 2018 at 4:15am PDT

You can't take eyes off from the picture as the good-looking on-screen couple gives out a royal feel. Mahira sitting pretty in a golden traditional wear and Fawad dressed in light pista coloured kurta looking straight into the eye is making us weak at the knees.

Fawad made his sensational debut in Bollywood in Sonam Kapoor's 'Khoobsurat'. The actor then went on to star in Karan Johar's 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Mahira's maiden B-Town venture 'Raees' was helmed by Rahul Dholakia and featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Both the stars are hugely popular in Pakistan.